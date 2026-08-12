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Home > Sports > JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

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Published: August 12, 2026 02:40:05 IST

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JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 12, 2026 2:40 AM IST
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JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

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JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

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JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax
JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax
JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax
JCB sets new world land speed record of 406.320 mph with hydrogen-powered Hydromax

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