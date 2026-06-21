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Home > Sports > Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/hayley-matthews-stars-as-west-indies-beat-sri-lanka-by-5-wickets-to-continue-winning-run-in-womens-t20-world-cup20260621194038"> <p class="title">Hayley Matthews stars as West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to continue winning run in Women's T20 World Cup</p> <a>

Hayley Matthews stars as West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets to continue winning run in Women's T20 World Cup

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 20:33:13 IST

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Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

Guiyang [China], June 21 (ANI): Jyoti delivered a standout performance to clinch India’s lone gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2 in China, defeating Uzbekistan’s Farzona Fozilova, the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist with a dominant 5-0 unanimous decision in the 48kg final.

Jyoti’s emphatic victory against a top-tier opponent capped off an impressive campaign and highlighted her growing stature on the international stage, according to a press release.

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India added three silver medals through strong final appearances. Minakshi (51 kg), the World No. 1 in 48 kg, competing in a higher weight category, settled for silver after going down 0-5 against China’s Wu Yu in the final.

Prachi (57kg) also finished with a silver medal, losing 0-5 to Uzbekistan’s Nigina Uktamova in her title bout, following an otherwise impressive run in the tournament.

In the men’s category, Deepak (70kg) secured a silver medal after a 0-5 loss to Kazakhstan’s Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the final.

Earlier, India had already confirmed two bronze medals through Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg), taking the country’s overall tally to six medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

India’s performance across categories once again underlined its depth and consistency on the global boxing stage, with multiple finalists and podium finishes reflecting a strong showing at the World Boxing Cup circuit. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 8:33 PM IST
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Tags: ablaikhan-zhussupovfarzona-fozilovaguiyangjyotiminakshinigina-uktamovauzbekistanworld-boxing-cup

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Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

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Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

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Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China
Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China
Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China
Jyoti (48kg) strikes gold against World Cup Brazil champion; India finishes with one gold, three silver at World Boxing Cup China

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