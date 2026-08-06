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Home > Hollywood > 'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash

'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/richa-chadha-unveils-musafiri-non-fiction-series-celebrating-indias-heritage-and-culture20260806124141"> <p class="title">Richa Chadha unveils 'Musafiri,' non-fiction series celebrating India's heritage and culture</p> <a>

Richa Chadha unveils 'Musafiri,' non-fiction series celebrating India's heritage and culture

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Last updated: August 6, 2026 19:05:11 IST

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'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash

Los Angeles [US], August 6 (ANI): Young makeup artist Ava Gillies, known for working in hit Hollywood film ‘Barbie’ and the popular TV show ‘Bridgerton’, passed away at 26 in a tragic car accident.

According to the New York Post, Gillies was driving down a carriageway in Wrelton, England when a black Audi A4 slammed into her white Volkswagen Polo on July 26, said the North Yorkshire police.

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After the accident, Gillies died at the scene.

In a statement, Gillies’ family mourned her passing, calling the loss “immeasurable.”

“Ava, we will always, always miss you, your wit, your charm, your beauty, your feisty confidence, your many talents and your excellence in your field: hair & makeup for film and TV. In almost 27 years with us, you packed in so much, study, travel, and work. It was a privilege to have raised you and loved you,” the family said in a statement, as per People.

Details about her funeral are yet to be announced “in due course”.

Gillies’ family also celebrated her BAFTA Connect membership, further adding, “

“What’s becoming clearer with every passing day is you were loved by so many people outside the family, your friends and the community in which you were raised. We take great comfort from the comments, cards and messages from people within the film industry and their expressions of love and respect for your talent.”

Ava Gillies has worked as a makeup artist for more than five years, as stated on the cosmetician’s website.

Her makeup credits include work in hit films like ‘Barbie’, ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, and ‘Snow White’ followed by TV shows like ‘Bridgerton’, ‘The Crown’ and ‘Star Wars Acolyte’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 7:05 PM IST
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Tags: ava-gilliesBarbieBridgertonCar crashhollywood-makeuptragic-accidentwonder-woman-1984young-artist

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'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash

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'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash

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'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash
'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash
'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash
'Barbie', 'Bridgerton' makeup artist Ava Gillies passes away at 26 in tragic car crash

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