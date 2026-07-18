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Home > Sports > "Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-argentina-eye-back-to-back-glory-spain-chase-second-wc-title-in-blockbuster-final20260718205752"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina eye back-to-back glory, Spain chase second WC title in blockbuster final</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina eye back-to-back glory, Spain chase second WC title in blockbuster final

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Last updated: July 18, 2026 21:40:11 IST

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"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor highlighted the excitement around the Spain-Argentina FIFA World Cup final, pointing out Kerala’s overwhelming support for La Albiceleste.

He said the high-quality contest between two elite football nations could motivate young Indian players to dream bigger and strive towards reaching the global stage.

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The World Cup final between Spain and Argentina will be played at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday (local time).

“I’m not a football expert… All I know is that Kerala has more Argentina fans than Spain fans. So know where Kerala will be. I’m safely flying out to Parliament in Delhi. I will try to avoid the drama, whatever is going to happen here, when the results come out. But by all accounts, it’s going to be a very remarkable match because these are two extraordinarily successful teams. I think, frankly, for our football fans, one of the sad things is we don’t have our own national team to identify with at these levels. I only hope that watching this world-class football will inspire more youngsters in India to become world-class footballers themselves,” Tharoor told the reporters.

Spain, the reigning European champions, are aiming for their first FIFA World Cup crown since 2010, while Lionel Messi’s Argentina seek back-to-back titles.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 9:40 PM IST
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"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

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"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever
"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever
"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever
"Kerala has more Argentina fans": Shashi Tharoor weighs in on Spain-Argentina WC final fever

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