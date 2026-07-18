"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-argentina-eye-back-to-back-glory-spain-chase-second-wc-title-in-blockbuster-final20260718205752"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina eye back-to-back glory, Spain chase second WC title in blockbuster final</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina eye back-to-back glory, Spain chase second WC title in blockbuster final

Written By:
Last updated: July 18, 2026 22:22:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

London [UK], July 18 (ANI): India bowling coach Morne Morkel backed Rohit Sharma to rediscover his form in the ongoing ODI series against England, saying there were “no worries or concerns” over the veteran opener’s lean patch ahead of Sunday’s series decider at Lord’s.

He stressed that Sharma’s experience and calm presence in the batting lineup give India confidence.

You Might Be Interested In

Morne was speaking to the reporters on the eve of India’s third ODI against England at the iconic Lord’s.

“As I said earlier, it’s hard work with a new ball up front. We have seen throughout the series that the ball is moving around. So batting up front isn’t easy,” Morkel said at the pre-match press conference.

“No doubt Rohit will work it out. He has done it in the past, drawing on his experience. And he just brings that calmness to the batting line-up. So, without a doubt, no worries and concerns at all with the way he is going about things,” Morkel said.

Sharma has scored 11 and 26 in the first two games, and the Lord’s ODI on Sunday presents his last opportunity to make a telling contribution in the series.

England bounced back from their defeat in Birmingham to draw parity in Cardiff, setting up a winner-takes-all encounter at Lord’s, the Home of Cricket.

India are aiming for their first ODI win at Lord’s since 2004, with victory in the series decider set to secure the series and cap off a memorable tour on a high note.

While, Harsh Dubey has been named as Washington Sundar’s replacement in the Indian squad for the third and final ODI against England at Lord’s after Sundar was ruled out of the series due to a right hamstring injury sustained during the second ODI in Cardiff.

After Sundar was ruled out of the series decider following his absence from India’s defence of 233 in Cardiff, Morkel said all options were being considered for his replacement in the XI.

“I think as I sit here, all options are on the table. We literally arrived here now half an hour ago. So I am pretty sure Gautam (Gambhir) will have a look at the surface, and they probably will announce 12 or 13 guys and then tomorrow make the final call in terms of overhead, in terms of what we see then. But yeah, I think at the moment all the players are still in line for selection for tomorrow,” he said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 18, 2026 10:22 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 3rd-odiharsh-dubeyindia vs englandMorne Morkelrohit sharmaWashington Sundar

RELATED News

Messi responds to iconic photo with baby Lamine

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's final WC training session cancelled due to thunderstorms

Pogacar rides to solo win on Tour de France stage 14 to increase overall lead

"A proud moment for Indian sports": Trupti Murgunde welcomes BWF World Championships' return to India after 17 years

TIMELAPSE: Thunderstorm rolls over New York New Jersey Stadium, set to host World Cup final

LATEST NEWS

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Musk's SpaceX in talks to supply the Pentagon with computing power, WSJ reports

A Grand New Beginning: Rahil Azam's Shiddat Unveiled by Rajan Shahi and Rupali Ganguly

WRAPUP 7-US says military personnel killed in Jordan as Iran's leader issues warning

US judge won't block Meta from laying off workers who filed AI discrimination lawsuit

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Inaugurates Indoor Sports Complex in Tiruchuli

UPDATE 1-Golf-DeChambeau penalty 'clear cut' says R&A chief, no sympathy from McIlroy

France blocks access to Polymarket website

Wall St ends lower for the day and week as chip selloff broadens

"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider
"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider
"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider
"No worries or concerns": Morne Morkel backs Rohit Sharma to bounce back ahead of Lord's ODI decider

QUICK LINKS