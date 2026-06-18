Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/ranchi-titans-and-koylanchal-super-kings-secure-semifinal-berths20260618233114"> <p class="title">Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths</p> <a>

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 23:58:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): Punjab FC have signed a three-year extension with defender Khaimingthang Lhungdim before the 2026-27 season.

Lhungdim has been a part of the Punjab FC setup since joining from NEROCA FC ahead of the I-League 2022-23 season. Having arrived during the club’s I-League (now known as Indian Football League) campaign, the defender has been part of the club’s journey over the past four seasons, according to a release.

You Might Be Interested In

He was part of the historic I-League winning side which became the first team to gain promotion to the Indian Super League.

Since joining the Shers, Lhungdim has made 85 appearances across all competitions, contributing one goal and seven assists. A versatile defensive presence, he has featured regularly for the club in domestic competitions and was among Punjab FC’s captains during the 2025-26 Indian Super League season, the release said.

The defender made 12 appearances in the ISL during the 2025-26 campaign, continuing to provide experience and leadership within the squad.

Speaking on his contract extension, Khaimingthang Lhungdim said, “I just want to say that this feels like home. I have grown so much as a player and as a person during my four years here at Punjab FC.

Some of the best moments of my life have come at this Club — winning the I-League and making my ISL debut. I feel immense pride every time I wear this shirt. And still, I feel there is so much more to be done. Our best days lie ahead of us. That’s why I’m staying.”

Having been part of the club’s progression from it’s I-League days to the Indian Super League, Khaimingthang will continue to bring experience and continuity to the squad as Punjab FC prepare for the upcoming seasons. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 11:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: contract-extensioni-leagueIndian FootballIndian Super Leaguekhaimingthang-lhungdimpunjab fc

RELATED News

Germany keeper Neuer will retire from national team again after World Cup

Ranchi Titans and Koylanchal Super Kings secure semifinal berths

England play friendly against Sporting KC, rest big names

Cheerful Bosnians flock to Los Angeles stadium ahead of Switzerland clash

Stokes to play for Durham as ECB investigation continues

LATEST NEWS

SpaceX bankers prepare for potential $20 billion bond offering, sources say

PM Modi departs from Paris, says "India-France friendship to grow stronger"

PM Modi outlines India's AI vision at VivaTech 2026, rolls out red carpet for global tech players

WRAPUP 4-Traffic flows through Hormuz as U.S.-Iran deal takes effect, questions remain

In Mexico, a love affair with all things Korean — at least until kickoff

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

SpaceX shares fall as post-IPO frenzy loses steam

"Country preparing for Gaganyaan, building its own space station": PM Modi

Crude prices easing; govt to take fuel price decisions in line with evolving global situation: Petroleum Ministry

Republicans blast Trump's Iran agreement as details emerge

Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC
Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC
Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC
Khaimingthang Lhungdim signs three-year contract extension with Punjab FC

QUICK LINKS