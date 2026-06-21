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Home > Sports > Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team

Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/quite-happy-i-achieved-over-85-metres-after-so-long-neeraj-on-his-comeback-performance-in-doha20260620233733"> <p class="title">"Quite happy I achieved over 85 metres after so long...": Neeraj on his comeback performance in Doha</p> <a>

"Quite happy I achieved over 85 metres after so long...": Neeraj on his comeback performance in Doha

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 14:58:13 IST

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Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI): Virat Kohli returned to India’s ODI setup while senior all-rounder Hardik Pandya was the notable absentee as the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England, beginning on July 16.

The Men’s Selection Committee unveiled the squad, which will be led by Shubman Gill, with Shreyas Iyer named vice-captain. Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan and Kuldeep Yadav were also included in the squad, alongside returning stars Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah.

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Kohli makes his comeback after missing the home ODI series against Afghanistan. The veteran batter was rested from that assignment after sustaining a right hamstring injury during his match-winning knock in the IPL 2026 final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru successfully defended their title. However, his participation in the ODI series is subject to his fitness clearance.

Pandya’s omission emerged as the biggest talking point from the squad announcement, although the BCCI did not provide any specific reason for his absence.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Gurnoor Brar retained his place after impressing during India’s recent home assignments, while young all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy continued to earn the selectors’ backing.

In a separate development, the BCCI announced that pacer Prasidh Krishna has been added to India’s T20I squad for the two-match series against Ireland. He replaced mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy, who remains sidelined while recovering from a left foot injury suffered during IPL 2026.

According to the BCCI, Chakaravarthy is in the final stages of rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence (COE) and is yet to receive clearance for competitive cricket.

India’s immediate assignment is the two-match T20I series against Ireland in Belfast on June 26 and 28. The Men in Blue will then take on England in a five-match T20I series before shifting focus to the ODI leg of the tour.

The three-match ODI series against England will begin at Edgbaston, followed by the second ODI in Cardiff on July 16. The final match of the series will be played at Lord’s on July 19. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 2:58 PM IST
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Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team

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Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team

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Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team
Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team
Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team
Kohli returns, Pandya misses out as India name ODI squad for England series; Prasidh added to Ireland T20I team

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