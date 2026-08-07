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Home > World > BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

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Published: August 7, 2026 09:11:11 IST

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BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

Aug 7 (Reuters) – Austal Ltd: * REQUESTS VOLUNTARY TRADING HALT PENDING MARKET AND TRADING UPDATE Further company coverage:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 9:11 AM IST
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BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

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BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

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BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update
BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update
BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update
BRIEF-Austal Requests Voluntary Trading Halt Pending Market And Trading Update

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