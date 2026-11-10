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Home > Sports > Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

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Published: November 10, 2026 08:15:05 IST

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Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES DAY 10 SHOTLIST AND SCRIP TO FOLLOW SHOWS: DAKAR, SENEGAL (NOVEMBER 9, 2026) (IOC – See restrictions)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 10, 2026 8:15 AM IST
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Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

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Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

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Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium
Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium
Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium
Lee Siwoo ends South Korea’s wait for gold at Dakar 2026, as Taiwan, China and Turkey top podium

QUICK LINKS