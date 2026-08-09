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Home > Sports > Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Written By:
Published: August 9, 2026 19:25:04 IST

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Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: GOALS FROM THE LEAGUES CUP MATCH BETWEEN ORLANDO CITY AND CLUB LEON SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 9, 2026 7:25 PM IST
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Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

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Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

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Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup
Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup
Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup
Leon beat Orlando 2-1 in Leagues Cup

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