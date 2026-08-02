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Home > Sports > Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1

Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1

Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1

Written By:
Published: August 2, 2026 16:36:06 IST

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Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MLS MATCH BETWEEN CHICAGO FIRE AND CHARLOTTE FC SCRIPT AND SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 2, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1

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Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1
Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1
Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1
Lewandowski scores twice as Fire beat Charlotte 2-1

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