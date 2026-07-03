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Home > Sports > Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary

Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/oriental-cup-2026-set-for-biggest-edition-yet-tournament-to-kick-off-from-july-7-with-increased-prize-pool20260703121930"> <p class="title">Oriental Cup 2026 set for biggest edition yet; tournament to kick off from July 7 with increased prize pool</p> <a>

Oriental Cup 2026 set for biggest edition yet; tournament to kick off from July 7 with increased prize pool

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 13:04:11 IST

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Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary

Liverpool [UK], July 3 (ANI): Liverpool have paid an emotional tribute to former Portugal forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on the first anniversary of their deaths, remembering their legacy both on and off the football pitch.

In a post on X, the Premier League club reflected on the impact the two brothers had on football and the lives of those who knew them, saying their memory continues to live on despite the immense loss felt by their families, friends and supporters.

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“Today, as every day, we remember Diogo Jota and Andre Silva, who tragically passed away one year ago. Through immeasurable loss and incalculable pain, the impact they made and the legacies they left behind – not only within the footballing world, but in the hearts and minds of so many around the world – has shone through over the last 12 months,” Liverpool wrote on X.

The club also extended its continued support to the families and loved ones of the two brothers, reaffirming that Jota remains a cherished figure in Liverpool’s history.

“All of our love, support, thoughts and prayers continue to be with Diogo and Andre’s families, friends and all those whose lives were touched by them. Forever in our hearts, forever our number 20,” the club added.

Jota represented Liverpool with distinction during his time at Anfield, earning admiration for his goalscoring ability, work rate and commitment. His contributions to both club and country made him one of Portugal’s leading footballers of his generation, while his passing left the football community in mourning.

Earlier, Liverpool unveiled a permanent memorial at Anfield in honour of forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva on the eve of the first anniversary of their tragic deaths, creating a lasting place of remembrance for supporters and visitors alike.

The memorial, titled “Forever 20”, has been installed on 97 Avenue outside Anfield, the same area where thousands of fans gathered to leave flowers, scarves, banners and heartfelt tributes following the brothers’ deaths last year, according to Reuters.

Jota and Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

Liverpool announced the unveiling with images of the memorial on social media, writing, “We have installed a permanent memorial at Anfield in tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother, Andre Silva, on the eve of the first anniversary of their tragic passing.” (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 1:04 PM IST
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Tags: Andre SilvaAnfieldDiogo jotafootballLiverpoolPortugalpremier league

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Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary

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Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary

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Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary
Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary
Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary
Liverpool pay tribute to Diogo Jota, Andre Silva on first death anniversary

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