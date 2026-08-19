MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

Written By:
Last updated: August 19, 2026 20:24:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 19: The Maharashtra Flat Owners Welfare Association (MFOWA) on Tuesday held a press conference at its Andheri headquarters to discuss the way forward for flat purchasers associated with the Chadha Residency project at Karav–Shil, Ambernath, with a focus on constructive engagement, project progress and timely completion.

MFOWA said the association’s primary objective is to create a positive platform for dialogue between flat purchasers and the project stakeholders, helping address practical concerns and support the smooth completion of the project.

You Might Be Interested In

The Association noted that an Agreement for Sale available with it had indicated March 31, 2026 as the possession date. MFOWA said the focus now should be on maintaining momentum, completing the remaining work and establishing a practical roadmap that gives purchasers greater confidence about the path ahead.

Working Towards a Positive Resolution

The Association has called for a detailed discussion on the project’s current construction progress, the work remaining across different areas and the steps required to move towards completion.

MFOWA said purchasers would particularly benefit from regular and transparent updates on construction activity, essential facilities and the overall development timeline. The Association believes that better communication can help reduce uncertainty and allow families to plan their next steps with greater confidence.

The Association also highlighted the importance of completing key facilities and common infrastructure, including water supply, electricity, drainage, roads, lifts, fire-safety arrangements and other amenities required for comfortable living.

Focus on Transparency and Coordination

MFOWA has expressed its willingness to participate in discussions with the developer, project professionals, financial institutions wherever necessary and representatives of flat purchasers to identify practical solutions and support the project’s progress.

According to MFOWA, the objective is to establish a clear, realistic and time-bound roadmap covering the remaining work and the transition towards possession.

The Association believes that regular communication between stakeholders can also help purchasers better understand construction milestones, financial commitments and the sequence of activities leading up to completion.

Continued Efforts Towards Amicable Engagement

MFOWA stated that it had earlier invited the developer for a Friendly Amicable Settlement Meeting through Mediation to discuss the project’s progress, remaining work, financial matters and a possible possession plan.

The Association said it remains committed to keeping the dialogue constructive and solution-oriented. It believes that continued engagement can help create common ground and accelerate progress on matters important to purchasers.

MFOWA also acknowledged that completing a residential project of this scale involves coordination across multiple areas. The Association said its intention is to support that process by bringing purchaser concerns into a structured and constructive conversation.

A Shared Goal: Homes Ready for Families

MFOWA emphasised that flat purchasers and project stakeholders ultimately share a common objective: seeing the project completed and families moving into their homes with confidence.

MFOWA expressed hope that the ongoing dialogue will result in a clear way forward for Chadha Residency and help bring the project closer to completion, enabling eligible purchasers to look forward to their homes and a more secure future.

The Association reiterated its commitment to constructive engagement and said it remains ready to work with all stakeholders towards a positive, practical and mutually acceptable outcome for the Chadha Residency community.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 19, 2026 8:24 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

The new kingmakers: Crypto, AI and betting firms fuel record spending on the 2026 midterms

Wall Street sinks as bond yields rise, Walmart results disappoint

Delta, Aeromexico win US court battle to keep joint venture

Brazil launches AI supercomputer push, splits projects between Chinese, US firms

Bond relief ebbs, stocks mixed as investors question Treasury's rescue efforts

LATEST NEWS

AUSTRALIA'S S&P/ASX 200 INDEX <.AXJO> DOWN 0.1% AT 9,072.60 POINTS IN EARLY TRADE

CORRECTED-Japan July core CPI rises 1.8% yr/yr

Two Binance employees were detained in UAE in recent weeks, NYT reports

Cobolli outlasts Paul to reach semis in Cincinnati

UPDATE 2-MLB Brewers vs Mariners Box Score

AI reshapes India's IT services sector contracts as clients demand more for less

Ronaldinho unsure of playing role after Ravenna arrival

Australia shares poised to open lower, NZ shares down

US judge rejects Disney bid for quick hearing in FCC lawsuit

US judge rejects Disney bid for quick hearing in FCC lawsuit

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency
MFOWA Promotes Stakeholder Collaboration for Smooth Completion of Chadha Residency

QUICK LINKS