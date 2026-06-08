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Home > Sports > Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/englands-lords-win-pushes-new-zealand-down-in-wtc-standings20260608085004"> <p class="title">England's Lord's win pushes New Zealand down in WTC standings</p> <a>

England's Lord's win pushes New Zealand down in WTC standings

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 11:37:14 IST

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Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

New Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], June 8 (ANI): Left-arm spinner Manav Suthar announced his arrival on the international stage in spectacular fashion, claiming a six-wicket haul on Test debut to help India dismiss Afghanistan for 152 and enforce the follow-on on Day 3 of the one-off Test on Monday.

The 23-year-old Rajasthan all-rounder returned figures of 6 for 33 from 22 overs, becoming only the 10th Indian bowler and the seventh spinner from the country to claim a five-wicket haul on Test debut.

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Suthar’s match-defining spell also earned him a place in the record books, with his figures ranking as the second-best by an Indian bowler on Test debut behind Narendra Hirwani’s memorable 8 for 61 against the West Indies in 1988.

Starting the day at 113 for 5, Afghanistan struggled against India’s disciplined bowling attack. Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna struck early, removing Azmatullah Omarzai for a duck, before Suthar took control of the innings.

The left-arm spinner struck three times in the morning session, first dismissing Sharafuddin Ashraf for 11 before removing Afghanistan’s top scorer Rahmat Shah, who had battled hard for 60 runs. Suthar then trapped Mohammad Saleem Safi lbw to complete his maiden five-wicket haul before adding another wicket to finish with six.

Afghanistan’s innings folded in 58.4 overs, leaving India with a commanding 412-run first-innings lead. The hosts immediately enforced the follow-on, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and members of the support staff applauding Suthar as he walked back to the dressing room after his remarkable effort.

Suthar’s rise has been built on consistent performances in domestic cricket. The Rajasthan cricketer has played 29 first-class matches, taking 129 wickets at an average of 25.76 while also contributing 1,026 runs at 25.65.

Despite featuring in only three Ranji Trophy matches last season, he claimed 18 wickets, including an eight-wicket haul against Chhattisgarh. He also produced a notable all-round display against Himachal Pradesh, scoring 120 runs and taking seven wickets. His impressive return of eight wickets in an official Test match against Australia A further strengthened his case for national selection. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 11:37 AM IST
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Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

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Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

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Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan
Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan
Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan
Manav Suthar scripts history with 6-wicket haul on Test debut as India enforce follow-on against Afghanistan

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