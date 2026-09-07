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Home > Sports > Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

Written By:
Published: September 7, 2026 21:41:06 IST

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Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

VIDEO SHOWS: MANCHESTER CITY HOLD A TRAINING SESSION A DAY AHEAD OF PLAYING FC PORTO IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 7, 2026 9:41 PM IST
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Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

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Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

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Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto
Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto
Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto
Manchester City set for Champions League return in Porto

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