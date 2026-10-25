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Home > Sports > Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead

Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead

Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead

Written By:
Published: October 25, 2026 02:56:04 IST

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Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE AUSTRALIA MOTOGP QUALIFYING AND SPRINT RACE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 2:56 AM IST
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Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead

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Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead
Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead
Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead
Marquez wins thrilling Australian MotoGP sprint to retake championship lead

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