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Home > Sports > Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

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Published: September 16, 2026 09:31:02 IST

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Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM CHICAGO CUBS V ATLANTA BRAVES IN THE MLB AT WRIGLEY FIELD COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 16, 2026 9:31 AM IST
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Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

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Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

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Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title
Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title
Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title
Martin Perez records 100th career win as Braves inch closer to NL East title

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