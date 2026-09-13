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Home > Sports > Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

Written By:
Published: September 13, 2026 01:42:05 IST

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Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM STAGE 20 OF VUELTA A ESPANA FROM LA CALAHORRA TO COLLADO DEL ALGUACIL TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 1:42 AM IST
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Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

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Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory
Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory
Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory
Mas survives final test to all but secure Vuelta victory

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