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Home > Sports > Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic

Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/christian-eriksen-collapses-again-during-denmark-vs-ukraine-friendly-match-called-off20260608012021"> <p class="title">Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match called off</p> <a>

Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match called off

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 06:27:14 IST

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Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic

Paris [France], June 7 (ANI): French football stars Kylian Mbappe and Rayan Cherki have reportedly expressed displeasure over a recent decision by the French Football Federation (FFF) regarding the use of their image rights.

According to L’Equipe, as cited by Goal.com, the two forwards were unhappy after the FFF allegedly granted their images to Betclic, a sports-betting operator, for promotional purposes. The move has reportedly created tension within the national team camp.

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The report adds that both players were concerned about the use of their images in a campaign for a betting company, an official partner of the FFF.

Other French internationals, including Desire Doue, Michael Olise, and Ousmane Dembele, were also featured in the advert. The images were reportedly captured during a photoshoot at Clairefontaine, the team’s traditional training centre, but the players claim they were not informed about the intended use.

Mbappe and Cherki clarified that their grievance is not with the betting operator, but with the FFF, which they say failed to properly communicate the campaign. The duo is reportedly seeking an explanation and a retraction, though any resolution may not come before the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

France are scheduled to start their Group I campaign against Senegal on June 16, followed by matches against Iraq and Norway.

France’s FIFA World Cup squad:

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba.

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konate, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano.

Midfielders: N’Golo Kante, Manu Kone, Adrien Rabiot, Aurelien Tchouameni, Warren Zaire-Emery.

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 6:27 AM IST
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Tags: betclicFIFA World CupFootball newsfrance-footballfrench-football-federationimage-rightsKylian Mbapperayan-cherki

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Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic

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Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic

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Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic
Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic
Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic
Mbappe, Cherki reportedly upset over FFF image rights deal with Betclic

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