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Home > Sports > Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

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Published: July 24, 2026 23:51:06 IST

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Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF STAGE 19 OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 24, 2026 11:51 PM IST
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Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

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Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

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Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19
Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19
Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19
Brilliant Pogacar climbs Alpe d'Huez in record time to win Tour stage 19

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