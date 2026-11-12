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Home > Sports > Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

Written By:
Published: November 12, 2026 02:23:05 IST

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Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE TEAM TRAINING SESSION / ITALY TEAM TRAINING SESSION COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 12, 2026 2:23 AM IST
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Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

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Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

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Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy
Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy
Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy
Mbappe missing at France training ahead of facing Italy

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