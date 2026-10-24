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Home > Sports > Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

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Published: October 24, 2026 02:01:08 IST

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Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

VIDEO SHOWS: ATP 250 ALMATY OPEN QUARTER-FINAL HIGHLIGHTS SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS:

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2026 2:01 AM IST
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Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

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Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

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Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown
Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown
Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown
Medvedev, Bublik set up Almaty Open semi-final showdown

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