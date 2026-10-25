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Home > Sports > Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

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Published: October 25, 2026 19:44:04 IST

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Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

VIDEO SHOWS: THE FINAL OF THE ALMATY OPEN – AN ATP 250 TOURNAMENT TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 7:44 PM IST
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Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

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Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

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Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals
Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals
Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals
Medvedev defends Almaty Open title to close in on ATP Finals

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