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Home > Sports > Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

Written By:
Published: October 15, 2026 05:45:06 IST

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Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

VIDEO SHOWS: SHANGHAI MASTERS LAST 16 HIGHLIGHTS   TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 15, 2026 5:45 AM IST
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Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

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Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

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Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters
Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters
Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters
Medvedev storms into Shanghai quarters

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