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Home > Sports > Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

Written By:
Published: October 6, 2026 04:36:05 IST

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Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

VIDEO SHOWS: ARGENTINE SOCCER STAR LIONEL MESSI TRAINING WITH THE NATIONAL TEAM / PLAYER DURING TRAINING SESSION COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 4:36 AM IST
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Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

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Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

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Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina
Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina
Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina
Messi back on the training pitch before his last game for Argentina

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