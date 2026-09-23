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Home > Sports > More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

Written By:
Published: September 23, 2026 01:50:05 IST

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More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ASIAN GAMES COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW STORY: (Production & Editing: Kurt Michael Hall, Writing: Ian Ransom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 23, 2026 1:50 AM IST
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More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

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More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

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More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan
More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan
More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan
More teen magic in Asian Games pool as Kajima thrills Japan

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