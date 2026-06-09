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Home > Sports > Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff

Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/ramon-calderon-reveals-why-real-madrid-could-never-unite-messi-and-ronaldo20260608222859"> <p class="title">Ramon Calderon reveals why Real Madrid could never unite Messi and Ronaldo</p> <a>

Ramon Calderon reveals why Real Madrid could never unite Messi and Ronaldo

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 01:55:12 IST

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Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff

Madrid [Spain], June 8 (ANI): Legendary football manager Jose Mourinho is all set for a return to Real Madrid following Florentino Perez’s re-election as the club president, with another club legend set to join the seasoned manager in the backroom team, reported Goal.com.

Perez has secured another presidential tenure with 65 per cent of the vote at Spain’s giants after calling for an election last month following the team’s trophyless 2025-26 season. One of his promises as part of his campaign was to bring back Mourinho, who served the club from 2010-13, leading them to a La Liga title among other honours.

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The official announcement of Mourinho’s signing with the club is still pending, with the move considered a mere formality at the moment as they aim to end a two-year trophyless drought.

Mourinho is already active in the market, with moves to bring stars like Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konate and Inter Milan’s Denzel Dumfries reportedly being worked out too.

A significant appointment could be off the pitch, in the form of Pepe, who served the club from 2007-17, winning three La Ligas and UEFA Champions League titles each.

As per a report from Sport, as quoted by Goal.com, the first major addition to Mourinho’s staff will be the legendary centre-back Pepe. The 43-year-old, who retired from professional football in 2024, is set to venture into the world of coaching with a club whose winning DNA he is very well aware of.

The former Portugal international will act as a bridge between the players and management, with Mourinho also keen to have someone in the backroom staff who has a close connection with the club. Pepe’s defensive excellence and intensity have defined his years with the club, having played 334 matches for the club.

Mourinho also aims to bring several members of his staff with Benfica along with him, but he holds Pepe’s charisma and knowledge really valuable. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 1:55 AM IST
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Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff

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Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff

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Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff
Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff
Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff
Mourinho set for Real Madrid return; Pepe set to join legendary manager's backroom staff

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