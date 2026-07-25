Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business > Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

Written By:
Published: July 25, 2026 21:53:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Emerald Finance Limited (BSE: EMERALD), one of the dynamic companies offering a spectrum of financial products and services including its flagship Earned Wage Access (EWA) in India, has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY27.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 FY27 (Standalone)

– Total Income of ₹6.27 Cr, YoY growth of 32.47%

– EBITDA of ₹5.22 Cr, YoY growth of 35.19%

– Net Profit of ₹3.45 Cr, YoY growth of 31.18%

– EPS of ₹1.00, YoY growth of 31.58%

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 FY27 (Consolidated)

– Total Income of ₹9.44 Cr, YoY growth of 39.97%

– EBITDA of ₹7.42 Cr, YoY growth of 60.28%

– Net Profit of ₹4.88 Cr, YoY growth of 52.72%

– EPS of ₹1.44, YoY growth of 56.52%

Comment on Financial Performance Mr. Sanjay Aggarwal, Managing Director of Emerald Finance Limited, said, “We are pleased to begin FY27 with another strong quarter, delivering healthy growth across all key financial parameters. Total Income increased by 39.97% YoY to ₹9.44 Cr, while EBITDA grew by 60.28% YoY to ₹7.42 Cr. Net Profit rose by 52.72% YoY to ₹4.88 Cr, reflecting the strength of our scalable, asset-light business model and disciplined execution.

Our emphasis on innovation, customer-centric solutions, prudent risk management, and technology-driven execution continues to strengthen our business foundation and positions us well to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the financial services sector. As we move forward, we remain committed to enhancing operational efficiency, expanding our product offerings, and delivering sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

About Emerald Finance Limited

Emerald Finance Limited, previously known as Emerald Leasing Finance and Investment Company Limited, is a Chandigarh-based non-deposit-taking NBFC. It focuses on retail and MSME lending and acts as a loan origination platform for over 50 financial institutions through its subsidiary, Eclat Net Advisors Private Limited. Since receiving its NBFC license in 2015, Emerald has broadened its offerings to include personal loans, business loans, and Early Wage Access. Emerald’s loan origination platform collaborates with numerous financial institutions, serving thousands of customers monthly. Recently, it developed Emerald Early Wage Access, a fully digital product providing short-term loans via salary advances, in partnership with employers. This product, inspired by similar trends in the US and Europe, is poised for significant future growth, leveraging Emerald’s prior experience in the field.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹ 31.20 Cr, EBITDA of ₹ 23.23 Cr & Net Profit of ₹ 15.15 Cr on a consolidated basis.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 9:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: advertorial-disclaimerEBITDA growthnet-profit-increasepnnretail-lendingtechnology-execution

RELATED News

Liotech Industries Reports 73% YoY Growth in FY26 Total Income; EBITDA Rises 58% & Net Profit Up 54%

ICAI Luxembourg Successfully Hosts the 1st ICAI International Conference 2026 – Europe

India Book of Records' Award-Winning Film Launched on WAVES OTT

Glow by Kirtilals Unveils 'The Frill Collection': A Contemporary Natural Diamonds Collection, Inspired by Graceful Movement

ET Industry Leaders North 2026 – Celebrating Innovators Powering India's Growth Story

LATEST NEWS

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russia wants to bring in 30,000 North Korean troops to conflict

Nasdaq lags on angst over AI spending ahead of earnings reports

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

ZELENSKIY: NORTH KOREA WILL PROVIDE RUSSIA WITH NEW BALLISTIC MISSILE LAUNCHERS

Kuwait's KPC signs $16 billion lease and leaseback deal for oil pipeline network

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Norris takes Hungary pole as Mercedes domination ends

LSEG's Lipper reviews transaction affecting fixed-income fund flow data

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

UPDATE 2-The Hundred Men Scoreboard

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%
Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%
Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%
Emerald Finance Limited Delivers Strong Consolidated Q1 FY27 Results; Total Income Reaches Rs 9.44 Cr with Net Profit Surging 52.72%

QUICK LINKS