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Home > Sports > Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City

Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/christian-eriksen-collapses-again-during-denmark-vs-ukraine-friendly-match-called-off20260608012021"> <p class="title">Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match called off</p> <a>

Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match called off

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 08:19:14 IST

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Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City

Kansas City (Missouri) [US], June 8 (ANI): Nine people were injured in a shooting near England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 base camp in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, just days before the tournament gets underway in North America, reported Reuters.

The 48-nation tournament will see 1,248 players compete across 104 matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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According to Reuters, Kansas City police confirmed that all nine victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. At least three of those injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Authorities said no suspects had been taken into custody as investigations continued.

The incident occurred approximately four miles from Swope Soccer Village, the training facility designated as England’s base camp during the World Cup. The England squad has not yet arrived in Kansas City and is scheduled to face Costa Rica in a pre-tournament friendly in Orlando, Florida, on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for England’s Football Association declined to comment on the incident, Reuters reported.

The shooting has once again highlighted concerns over gun violence in the United States. Reuters, citing data from the Gun Violence Archive, reported that the country recorded more than 400 mass shootings in 2025.

England, the 1966 FIFA World Cup champions, will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama. The Three Lions open their tournament against Croatia on June 17 at Dallas Stadium before facing Ghana on June 23 in Boston and Panama on June 27 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

England’s 26-man squad for the tournament includes experienced names such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka. The squad also features emerging talents including Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers and Tino Livramento.

Goalkeepers Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford and James Trafford have been selected, while the defensive unit includes John Stones, Reece James, Marc Guehi and Ezri Konsa. England’s attacking options will be led by captain Kane alongside Marcus Rashford, Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Anthony Gordon.

England will be aiming to add a second World Cup title to the one they won in 1966, when they defeated West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 8:19 AM IST
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Tags: england-base-campengland-squadFIFA World Cup 2026gun violencekansas-city-shootingmissouri-incident

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Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City

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Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City
Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City
Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City
Nine injured in shooting near England's FIFA World Cup base camp in Kansas City

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