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Home > Sports > Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

Written By:
Published: July 28, 2026 21:51:05 IST

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Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

VIDEO SHOWS: PARISIANS REACTING TO NAMING OF FORMER FRANCE MIDFIELDER AND REAL MADRID COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, AS FRANCE TEAM MANAGER COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 28, 2026 9:51 PM IST
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Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

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Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

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Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager
Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager
Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager
Parisians welcome 'legendary' Zidane as France team manager

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