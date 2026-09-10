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Home > Sports > Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia

Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia

Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia

Written By:
Published: September 10, 2026 14:14:05 IST

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Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia

VIDEO SHOWS: SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS AND LOS ANGELES RAMS TRAINING / SOUNDBITES FROM 49ERS AND RAMS PLAYERS AND COACHES TEMPLATE ONLY, COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 10, 2026 2:14 PM IST
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Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia

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Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia
Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia
Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia
Rams and 49ers gear up for NFL's debut in Australia

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