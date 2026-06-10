Ridhima looks to continue dominance as 7th Leg of WPGT tees off in Mysuru

Mysuru (Karnataka)[India], June 9 (ANI): Ridhima Dilawari, who had a very successful campaign in the first six events of the 2026 Women’s Pro Golf Tour by winning three of the six events, will look to continue her dominance as the seventh leg gets underway. The tournament at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Course, Mysuru, heralds the start of the second half of the 2026 domestic season. The Par-70 course will play to just under 6000 yards.

Ridhima won the second, fourth and sixth legs of the Tour and holds a sizeable lead over the field on the Order of Merit standings.

Of the remaining three events, Jasmine Shekar, Tvesa Malik and amateur Lavanya Gupta won once each. This week, Jasmine and Lavanya are not participating.

Ridhima’s best season was in 2019, when she won five times in 12 starts and was second behind Gaurika Bishnoi in the Order of Merit. She won only once in 2025, but has been in great form as she divides her time between the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, the AM Green IGPL Tour and the Ladies European Tour, where she is hoping to get a few starts.

Ridhima will be up against Vani Kapoor, one of the most successful players ever on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour. Vani, the 2025 Hero Order of Merit winner with five wins, is looking to get her first win of 2026 after having played only three of the first six events this year.

Also hoping to get their game going will be the experienced Amandeep Drall, Tvesa Malik, Neha Tripathi, a resurgent Jahanvi Bakshi, Shweta Mansingh, Durga Nittur, Anvitha Narender, Sneha Singh, Khushi Khanijau and others.

The strong field will include promising young professionals like Mannat Brar, Vidhatri Urs, Heena Kang and others.

The field includes 11 amateurs, headlined by the US-bound Zara Anand, Ananyaa Sood, Alysha Dutt and Ceerat Kang.

In the first round, Ridhima Dilawari has been grouped with Eti Chaudhary and Khushi Khanijau, while Vani plays alongside Vrinda Yadav and amateur Nainika V Kumar. Tvesa Malik will play in the company of Prakruthi Sastry and amateur Ragini Navet, while Amandeep Drall goes out with amateur Ananyaa Sood (A) and Seher Atwal.

Tee times for Round 1 of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour, Leg 7 at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Course, Mysuru:

1. 7:30 am: Shweta Mansingh, Jahanvi Bakshi, Riya Jadon;

2. 7:40 am: Amandeep Drall, Ananyaa Sood (A), Seher Atwal;

3. 7:50 am: Agrima Manral, Anaggha Venkatesh, Snigdha Goswami;

4. 8:00 am: Raza Kaur (A), Durga Nittur, Rhea Jha;

5. 8:10 am: Ayushi Dutta, Zara Anand (A), Diya C Patil (A);

6. 8:25 am: Esther Lobo, Stuthii Kaveriamma (A), Yaalisai Verma;

7. 8:35 am: Vani Kapoor, Vrinda Yadav, Nainika V Kumar (A);

8. 8:45 am: Prarthana Khanna, Neha Tripathi, Anvitha Narender;

9. 8:55 am: Shagun Narain, Jahnavi Prakhya, Anvvi Dahhiya;

10. 9:10 am: Alysha Dutt (A), Kashika Misra, Geetika Ahuja;

11. 9:20 am: Rhea Purvi, Ceerat Kang (A), Ananya Garg;

12. 9:30 am: Ridhima Dilawari, Eti Chaudhary, Khushi Khanijau;

13. 9:40 am: Smriti Bhargav, Sneha Singh, Ananthi Vivek (A);

14. 9:55 am: Tvesa Malik, Prakruthi Sastry, Ragini Navet (A);

15. 10:05 am: Shinjini Mukherjee, Karishma Govind, Mannat Brar;

16. 10:15 am: Heena Kang, Anisha Agarwalla, Vidhatri Urs;

17. 10:25 am: Ravjot Dosanjh, Ketaki Sood, Yuktha Janardhan (A). (ANI)

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