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Home > World > NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

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Published: July 27, 2026 02:44:20 IST

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NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 2:44 AM IST
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NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

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NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

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NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA
NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA
NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA
NORTH KOREA SAYS ITS NUCLEAR DETERRENCE IS 'ULTIMATE SHIELD' FOR SOVEREIGNTY – KCNA

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