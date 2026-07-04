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Home > Sports > Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/south-africas-shabnim-ismail-becomes-1st-woman-to-claim-50-t20-wc-wickets20260703191242"> <p class="title">South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets</p> <a>

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

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Last updated: July 4, 2026 00:21:14 IST

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Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

Hubballi (Karnataka) [India], July 3 (ANI): Ritesh Bhatkal’s unbeaten 75 in 42 balls was the highlight of Mysore Warriors three-wicket victory over Gulbarga Mystics Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 on Friday. It was another thriller with Bhatkal holding things together to steer the Warriors home in 19.3 overs.

Chasing 197, the 33-year-old dug deep into his reserves, pulled the team back from early hiccups (2/39) and remained unconquered with four fours and five sixes. He was aided by Manoj Bhandage (24 off 15) as the pair combined for 37 runs in 23 balls to seize control despite a strong showing from the Mystics attack led by Nathan D’Mello (3-38), Paras Gurbax Arya (2-24) and Ronit More (2-41), according to a press release.

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The Warriors moved up out of the bottom berth with their third victory from eight matches and sit in fourth position on seven points while the Mystics are now below them on six points after their fifth loss.

The Mystics, put into bat, relied on disciplined batting before seamlessly shifting gears to steady the ship from 2-24 in 2.4 overs to a more manageable 147-5 in 16 overs. Young all-around No. 4 Dhruv Prabhakar and attacking No.5 Thippa Reddy batted with composure and added a 29-ball 56 for the fourth wicket to pull up the Gulbarga Mystics before Manish Pandey unleashed a late assault of 41 runs in only 19 deliveries with six fours and a six.

The Raichur-born Thippa Reddy (51 off 26) slammed his second successive half century studded with five fours and three sixes while the 21-year Dhruv also made the most of his promotion making a fluent 51 in 35 balls with six fours and a six.

For the Warriors, Arbind Rai and Lavish Kaushal were the most successful bowlers with 3-31 and 3-25 respectively.

Brief scores:

Gulbarga Mystics 196-7 in 20 overs (Macneil Noronha 27, Dhruv Prabhakar 51, Thippa Reddy 51, Manish Pandey 41 not out; Arbind Rai 3-31, Lavish Kaushal 3-25) lost to Mysore Warriors 197-7 (L R Chethan 23, Ritesh Bhatkal 75 not out , Lankesh KP 29, Manoj Bhandage 24; Nathan D’Mello 3-38, Paras Gurbax Arya 2-24, Ronit More 2-41. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 4, 2026 12:21 AM IST
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Tags: gulbarga-mysticsmaharaja-trophy-ksca-t20mysore-warriorsritesh-bhatkal

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Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

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Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics
Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics
Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics
Ritesh Bhatkal's 75* powers Mysore Warriors to 3-wicket win over Gulbarga Mystics

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