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Home > Sports > Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-we-must-avoid-alcohol-says-president-sheinbaum-urges-responsible-celebrations-ahead-of-mexicos-round-of-16-clash20260703230356"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: We must avoid alcohol, says President Sheinbaum, urges responsible celebrations ahead of Mexico's Round of 16 clash </p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: We must avoid alcohol, says President Sheinbaum, urges responsible celebrations ahead of Mexico's Round of 16 clash

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 23:34:13 IST

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Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 3 (ANI): Khalida Jabeen said winning a silver medal at the 1st PTF India Open International Taekwondo Championship 2026 is a proud moment, adding that she hopes to bring more glory to her district Poonch, state, and the country.

She reflected on her journey from winning district and state titles in 2019 to competing against international athletes, saying her success proves that talent from border regions can excel on the global stage.

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Speaking to ANI, she said, “I feel incredibly proud to be progressing from such a region; I remain motivated to move forward and bring glory to my district, Jammu & Kashmir, and India. To share a bit about my journey: I had been training for six months in 2019 when I went on to win the District and State Champion titles. Recently, I competed in an International Taekwondo Championship held in Srinagar, organised by the Professional Taekwondo Federation. Athletes from many countries participated, and it was a great source of motivation for all the young competitors; I managed to win a silver medal there. It gives me great pride to rise from a border area and achieve success by winning medals.”

The historic 1st PTF India Open International Taekwondo Championships 2026 ran from May 30 to June 2 at the Sher-i-Kashmir Indoor Stadium in Srinagar, marking a significant milestone in the development of Professional Taekwondo in India and South Asia, as per the Professional Taekwondo Federation website.

Held over four days, the championship brought together athletes, coaches, referees, officials, and dignitaries from across India and abroad in a celebration of sporting excellence, cultural exchange, and international friendship.

The event was organized by the Professional Taekwondo Federation India (PTFI) under the auspices of the Professional Taekwondo Federation (PTF) in collaboration with the Jammu & Kashmir Sports Council, My Youth My Pride Initiative, and Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan. More than 500 athletes representing various States and Union Territories of India, along with participants from six countries, competed in the inaugural edition of the championship. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 11:34 PM IST
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Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

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Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

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Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship
Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship
Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship
Khalida Jabeen expresses pride after winning silver at PTF India Open International Taekwondo C'ship

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