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Home > Sports > Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/christian-eriksen-collapses-again-during-denmark-vs-ukraine-friendly-match-called-off20260608012021"> <p class="title">Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match called off</p> <a>

Christian Eriksen collapses again during Denmark vs Ukraine friendly; match called off

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 8, 2026 05:17:14 IST

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Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

London [UK], June 7 (ANI): A high-quality fast bowling display from Ollie Robinson, followed by an impressive spell from Gus Atkinson, guided England to a 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Starting Day 4 at 55/5 while chasing the target of 254, New Zealand were bowled out for just 138 runs in 40.3 overs as Gus Atkinson claimed bowling figures of 5/30 in 11.3 overs, while Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue claimed two wickets apiece. While Devon Conway scored 41 runs, Glenn remained not out on 44 as Matt Henry was the last wicket to fall for the Kiwis.

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The match will be remembered as a seamer’s paradise where elite batting line-ups were comprehensively dismantled. Across the four innings, a mere 166 overs of total play were required to find a result.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl first. England’s first innings lasted for just 39.4 overs and managed only 140 runs courtesy of a counter-attacking 56 from Harry Brook, as Kiwi speedster Kyle Jamieson ripped through the hosts with figures of 5 for 62, while Nathan Smith also claimed three wickets.

However, New Zealand, in their first innings, fared even worse against a rejuvenated England attack. Robinson produced an exceptional spell of opening bowling to claim 5 for 39, skittling the visitors for just 113 runs, as England obtained the lead of 27 runs.

The decisive phase of the Test arrived during England’s second innings. A gritty, composed 57 from opener Emilio Gay and a crucial 39 from wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith pushed England’s total to 226 in 56 overs. Despite a fiery, career-best 6 for 70 from Nathan Smith, England’s gritty tail-end resistance pushed the target beyond the 250-run mark.

New Zealand’s chase never found its rhythm as they lost opener Tom Latham for a nought. Aside from Devon Conway’s 41 and Glenn Phillips’ fighting 44, the Black Caps lacked the answers to handle the pressure from the English quicks, eventually being bowled out for 138.

Robinson was named Player of the Match for his first-innings performance with the ball that dictated the trajectory of the contest. Both teams now have a ten-day turnaround to reset before the second Test commences at The Oval from June 17. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 8, 2026 5:17 AM IST
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Tags: ENG vs NZEngland vs New Zealandgus-atkinsonlords cricket groundNew Zealand VS EnglandNZ VS ENGollie-robinson

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Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

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Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

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Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test
Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test
Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test
Robinson, Atkinson's fiery spells power England to 115-run win over New Zealand in 1st Test

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