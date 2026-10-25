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Home > Sports > Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

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Published: October 25, 2026 18:34:05 IST

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Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FINAL OF THE NINGBO OPEN – A WTA 500 TOURNAMENT TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 25, 2026 6:34 PM IST
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Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

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Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown
Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown
Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown
Rybakina brushes aside Fernandez to retain Ningbo crown

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