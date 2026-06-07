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Home > Sports > "Salah ready for matches…": Egypt coach Hassan ahead of FIFA WC

"Salah ready for matches…": Egypt coach Hassan ahead of FIFA WC

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/she-has-put-a-marker-out-there-to-other-teams-mooney-backs-youngster-voll-to-shine-in-womens-t20wc20260607162225"> <p class="title">"She has put a marker out there to other teams...": Mooney backs youngster Voll to shine in Women's T20WC</p> <a>

"She has put a marker out there to other teams...": Mooney backs youngster Voll to shine in Women's T20WC

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 7, 2026 16:59:13 IST

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"Salah ready for matches…": Egypt coach Hassan ahead of FIFA WC

Cairo [Egypt], June 7 (ANI): Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said that star striker Mohamed Salah is ready for the FIFA World Cup matches, after the veteran featured in the second half of his side’s loss to Brazil in the pre-WC friendly.

Brazil continued their preparations for the 2026 FIFA WC in impressive fashion, securing a 2-1 victory over Egypt in their final warm-up match in Cleveland and extending their winning streak to three matches. Salah was one of the players introduced by Egypt on the pitch after the second half. Salah, who recently ended his stint with English football giants Liverpool, had injured his hamstring during the Premier League season. But still returned to action, making his last Liverpool appearance on May 24 against Brentford at Anfield.

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Speaking to the reporters, as quoted by Reuters on Salah’s fitness, Hassan said, Salah underwent a rehabilitation program with Liverpool and then with the national team, and he is now ready for matches.”

The seven-time African champions will kickstart their World Cup campaign against Belgium on June 15 in Seattle, before clashes against New Zealand and Iran. The coach said that the campaign opener will be “extremely difficult”.

“The opening match against Belgium at the World Cup will be extremely difficult, and the group is strong and highly competitive,” said Hassan, who was a part of Egypt’s 1990 WC squad.

Following the loss to Brazil, he said, “he feels saddened” and does not like losing.

“I do not like losing, and I am saddened by the defeat to Brazil, even though they are one of the biggest teams in the world,” he said. “We faced a strong and outstanding team in the final match before the World Cup,” he signed off.

After a seventh-minute goal from Bruno Guimaraes, Mostafa Ziko levelled the scores in the 11th minute, before Endrick hit the winning goal for Brazil in the 52nd minute. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 7, 2026 4:59 PM IST
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"Salah ready for matches…": Egypt coach Hassan ahead of FIFA WC

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"Salah ready for matches…": Egypt coach Hassan ahead of FIFA WC
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"Salah ready for matches…": Egypt coach Hassan ahead of FIFA WC
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