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Home > Hollywood > 'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead

'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/kahaan-chale-gaye-ho-ram-song-out-shabana-azmi-starrer-track-captures-a-mothers-love-and-hope-in-batwara-194720260722164438"> <p class="title">'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram' song out: Shabana Azmi starrer track captures a mother's love and hope in 'Batwara 1947'</p> <a>

'Kahaan Chale Gaye Ho Ram' song out: Shabana Azmi starrer track captures a mother's love and hope in 'Batwara 1947'

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Last updated: July 23, 2026 09:35:11 IST

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'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead

Los Angeles [US], July 23 (ANI): Director Yeon Sang-ho is all set to return to the ‘Parasyte’ universe, with plans for a new live-action series titled ‘Parasyte: Tamiya’. Sharing Shioli Kutsuna, the series will be released on Netflix in 2027, reported Variety.

The upcoming ‘Parasyte’ live-action series marks another collaboration between Netflix and Yeon after developing hit titles like ‘Hellbound’ and ‘Parasyte: The Grey’.

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Yeon has developed and co-written the script for ‘Parasyte: Tamiya’ with Ryu Yong-jae.

Wowpoint, the production company behind Yeon’s ‘Human Vapor’ and ‘Parasyte: The Grey’, will produce the series, while Kakimoto Kensaku and Nakagawa Kazuhiro are directing.

Following the release of the ‘Parasyte’ live-action series, it spent four weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV list and reached No 1 in 34 countries following its 2024 release.

Coming to the original manga, it follows Ryoko Tamiya, a parasite who takes over the body of a high school teacher. Initially violent and indiscriminate, Tamiya slowly learns from her human surroundings.

 
 
 
 
 
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She is left wondering how a parasite and human sharing a single body can lead to coexistence, offering her species a better chance at survival than conflict.

The upcoming series will focus on the story from her perspective, tracking the original human, the parasite who inhabits her, and the creature caught between both worlds.

Speaking about the same, Yeon Sang-ho explained, “Her struggles over the nature of her own existence are what elevate the original ‘Parasyte’ from a simple hero-based manga aimed at kids to something deeper. I think the anguish she experiences is the essence of ‘Parasyte,'” as quoted by Variety.

It is worth mentioning that the ‘Parasyte’ manga, which is created by Hitoshi Iwaaki and published by Kodansha, has already been adapted into a film series, an anime, and the Netflix Korean drama ‘Parasyte: The Grey’. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 23, 2026 9:35 AM IST
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Tags: live actionnetflixparasyteryu-yong-jaeshioli-kutsunatamiyayeon-sang-ho

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'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead

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'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead
'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead
'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead
'Parasyte: Tamiya' set for 2027 Netflix release, Shioli Kutsuna to lead

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