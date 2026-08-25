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Home > Sports > Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup

Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup

Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup

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Published: August 25, 2026 22:15:06 IST

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Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: NEW NETHERLANDS COACH XAVI HERNANDEZ HOLDING HIS FIRST PRESS CONFERENCE SINCE HIS APPOINTMENT COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 25, 2026 10:15 PM IST
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Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup
Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup
Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup
Soccer-New coach Xavi promises Netherlands new energy after poor World Cup

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