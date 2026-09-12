LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Written By:
Published: September 12, 2026 22:00:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE MORNING SESSION OF DAY TWO OF THE RALLY CHILE  COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 10:00 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Ruthless Marquez beats Bezzecchi to win San Marino sprint, cuts Martin's lead

Trump arrives at his Doonbeg golf course during two-day visit to Ireland

Trump arrives at his Doonbeg golf course during two-day visit to Ireland

LATEST NEWS

Apollo Global in talks to acquire J&J's orthopedics unit, Bloomberg News reports

Soccer-Hull extend unbeaten start with 2-2 draw at Chelsea

Revolut confirms sensitive customer data breach, falling for fake government requests

Exclusive-Nvidia in talks to invest in Anthropic’s mega IPO, sources say

Man gets nine years over robbery of Manchester City's Donnarumma

Anthropic CEO urges AI companies to slow model development amid fears over misuse

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

BRIEF-Oracle Says Larry Ellison Cancels 10b5-1 Plan To Sell Oracle Stock

Canadian boycott of US products pushes grocers to adapt, explore new supply sources

UPDATE 2-La Liga Results

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second
Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second
Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second
Solberg holds Rally Chile lead in early sessions, Evans second

QUICK LINKS