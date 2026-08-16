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Home > Sports > Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold

Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold

Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold

Written By:
Published: August 16, 2026 02:27:05 IST

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Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE GROUP ALL-ROUND FINAL OF THE WORLD RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 2:27 AM IST
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Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold

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Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold
Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold
Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold
Spain beat defending champions Japan to win rhythmic gymnastics world gold

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