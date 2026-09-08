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Home > Sports > Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

Written By:
Published: September 8, 2026 01:04:05 IST

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Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM SPAIN V NIGERIA IN FIFA UNDER-20 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP GROUP C MATCH AT ARENA SOSNOWIEC TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 8, 2026 1:04 AM IST
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Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

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Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

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Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup
Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup
Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup
Spain power past Nigeria at U20 World Cup

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