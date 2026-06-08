"Strives to perform in every single match": Indian spin coach Bahutule backs Iyer as T20I captain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8 (ANI): Indian spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule has backed star batter Shreyas Iyer, saying that he possesses “ideal leadership qualities” and strives to perform in every match.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced India’s T20I squads for the upcoming tours of England and Ireland in 2026, with Shreyas Iyer appointed as captain and Tilak Varma named vice-captain for the series. India’s 2026 T20 World Cup-winning captain, Suryakumar Yadav, suffered a major setback after failing to secure a place in the squad for the upcoming T20I tours of England and Ireland.

Iyer’s rise as the Indian T20I captain comes after plenty of Indian Premier League (IPL) success over the years, leading the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their first trophy after a decade in 2024 and leading the Punjab Kings (2025 season) and the Delhi Capitals (2020 season).

Speaking on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan, India’s newly appointed spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, alongside cricket experts Aakash Chopra, Pravin Amre, and Wasim Jaffer, shared their insights on Shreyas Iyer’s appointment as India’s new T20I captain. The panel universally backed the decision, emphasising Iyer’s tactical acumen, fearless decision-making, and player-first philosophy.

Bahutale said on Iyer’s composure and culture, “Shreyas possesses ideal leadership qualities. He is someone who strives to perform in every single match, constantly looking for opportunities to contribute to the team’s victory. Crucially, he has an excellent understanding of both himself and his players, giving them the freedom to play their natural game. His calm and composed demeanour on the field brings tremendous clarity to the squad.”

Former opener Aakash Chopra also said that Iyer “leads by example”.

“Secondly, he has a brilliant understanding of the game and really reads its pulse. Especially in T20I cricket, which moves at a rapid pace, being able to make quick decisions is vital, and Shreyas does that exceptionally well,” he added.

Former Indian cricketer Pravin Amre also said that he is a fan of the “sheer confidence” Iyer brings as a captain, making some tough calls.

“I love the sheer confidence he brings to the role. He does not back away from taking tough decisions on the field, and more importantly, he has the conviction to back those decisions completely,” he said.

Former Indian opener and Mumbai cricket stalwart Wasim Jaffer pointed out Iyer’s sound technique as a batter and his fearlessness.

“Tactically, he is very sound. In this format, players need the freedom to flourish, and crucial decisions must be made on the fly. Shreya is fearless in doing that. What stands out is that captaincy doesn’t weigh down his own game; he possesses immense self-belief and always backs his skills,” he said.

India squad for England tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer -captain, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma – vice captain, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India squad for Ireland tour 2026: Shreyas Iyer – captain, Tilak Varma – vice captain, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Shivam Dube, Varun Chakaravarthy, Prince Yadav, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (ANI)

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