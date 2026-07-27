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Home > World > UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

Written By:
Published: July 27, 2026 03:47:12 IST

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UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

Jul 26 (OPTA) – Results and fixtures for the Primera División on Sunday (start times are ART) 2nd Phase ——————————————————————– Atlético Tucumán (0) 0

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 3:47 AM IST
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UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

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UPDATE 2-Primera División Results
UPDATE 2-Primera División Results
UPDATE 2-Primera División Results
UPDATE 2-Primera División Results

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