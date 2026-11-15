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Home > Sports > Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami

Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami

Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami

Written By:
Published: November 15, 2026 07:47:06 IST

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Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM FINAL ROUND OF THE 2026 E1 SERIES / PODIUM SHOTS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 15, 2026 7:47 AM IST
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Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami

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Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami
Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami
Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami
Team Brady crowned 2026 E1 Champions of the Water in Miami

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