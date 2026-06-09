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Home > Sports > Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup

Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/england-skipper-stokes-atkinson-found-at-nightclub-after-lords-win-under-investigation-for-violating-team-protocols20260609002757"> <p class="title">England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols</p> <a>

England skipper Stokes, Atkinson found at nightclub after Lord's win; under investigation for violating team protocols

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 05:31:13 IST

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Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup

London [UK], June 8 (ANI): England manager Thomas Tuchel has said that Jude Bellingham faces strong competition for a place in the starting XI at the FIFA World Cup, with the Real Madrid midfielder among several players vying for spots in a talented and highly competitive squad.

The 22-year-old featured in only four of England’s qualifying matches, while Aston Villa’s Morgan Rogers appeared in all eight, highlighting the intense battle for the attacking midfield role as Tuchel weighs his options ahead of the tournament.

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“Yes, he has. He knows he is one of the starters, but we have 14 or 15 potential starters. These roles can always change, but at the moment I think there are 14 or 15 proper starters and Jude is one of them,” Tuchel said as per Reuters.

England are continuing their preparations for the World Cup in Florida, where they began their warm-up campaign with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over New Zealand in Tampa on Saturday, courtesy of a solitary goal from Harry Kane.

Bellingham captained the side for the first time in the second half of the match, as Tuchel rotated his squad to manage the challenging hot and humid conditions. The game offered the England boss another opportunity to assess his options ahead of the tournament.

Despite the competition for places, Tuchel said he has been encouraged by Bellingham’s recent form since returning from injury.

“He looks good in training. I think he is at the moment in a sweet spot because he has had his break and has the hunger to be back on the pitch,” he added.

England, one-time World Cup winners, are in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama and will take on Croatia in Arlington, Texas, on June 18 to start their FIFA WC campaign.

Argentina are the reigning champion of the World Cup after winning the 2022 marquee tournament in Qatar.

England’s World Cup 2026 squad-Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Jordan Pickford, James Trafford.

Defenders: Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Tino Livramento, Nico O’Reilly, Jarell Quansah, Djed Spence, John Stones.

Midfielders: Elliott Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers.

Forwards: Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane, Noni Madueke, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins.

England’s World Cup 2026 fixtures as part of Group L

17 June: England v Croatia – Dallas Stadium23 June: England v Ghana – Boston Stadium27 June: Panama v England – New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 5:31 AM IST
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Tags: englandfifajude-bellinghamreal madridthomas-tuchelworld-cup

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Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup

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Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup
Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup
Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup
Thomas Tuchel says Jude Bellingham among '14-15 potential starters' for England at FIFA World Cup

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