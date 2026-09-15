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Home > Sports > Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

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Published: September 15, 2026 13:42:05 IST

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Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY TWO OF THE GUADALAJARA OPEN – A WTA 500 TOURNAMENT COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHOWS: SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW STORY: TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 15, 2026 1:42 PM IST
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Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

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Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

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Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara
Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara
Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara
Turkey's Sonmez, USA's Dolehide advance at Guadalajara

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