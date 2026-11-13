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Home > Sports > 'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

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Published: November 13, 2026 15:15:05 IST

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'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

VIDEO SHOWS: AUSTRALIAN CRICKET CAPTAIN PAT CUMMINS IN NEWS CONFERENCE AND TRAINING / SOUNDBITES FROM CUMMINS TEMPLATE ONLY, FULL SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:15 PM IST
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'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

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'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

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'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot
'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot
'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot
'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

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