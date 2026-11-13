Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

Written By:
Published: November 13, 2026 03:43:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF GOLD MEDAL BOXING BOUTS AT THE DAKAR 2026 YOUTH OLYMPICS COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2026 3:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

Pegula wins thriller at WTA Finals, Gauff eliminated

'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

'Utter nonsense' – Australian cricket captain Cummins denies involvement in sandpaper plot

Gauff beats Kostyuk, awaits Pegula result at WTA Finals

Italy seal dominant win over France

LATEST NEWS

Indonesia spends $9.5 billion on free meals programme from January to October, minister says 

Singapore says US offered limited help in its probe of AI chip deals

Colette Kress, the CFO who challenged Huang's bets, is Nvidia's interim CEO

SOUTH KOREA GOVERNMENT: PLANS TO SUSPEND OR REVOKE GOOGLE'S MAP EXPORT PERMIT IF SERIOUS CONDITION BREACHES OCCUR

Colette Kress, the CFO who challenged Huang's bets, is Nvidia's interim CEO

Keurig Dr Pepper prices $2 billion stock offering to cut debt ahead of split

BRIEF-Jin Air Co Transport Ministry Approves Merger With Air Busan

SMIC says AI chip supply chain will remain tight through 2027

Striped socks keep FamilyMart a step ahead in Japan's convenience store wars

RUBBER-Japan futures set for first weekly gain in five as yen weakens, oil jumps

Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold
Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold
Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold
Venezuela, Brazil, India, Puerto Rico, and Britain all claim boxing gold

QUICK LINKS